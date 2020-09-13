Advertisement

Illinois reports 2,121 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Illinois have announced 2,121 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the state total to 259,909 cases. On Saturday, 22 additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,295.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 96%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,664. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus stands at 71. Currently, 13 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases in Rock Island County:

  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 2 women in their 70s
  • 3 women in their 60s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 4 women in their 20s
  • 4 women in their teens
  • 3 girls in their teens
  • 1 girl younger than 10
  • 2 men in their 80s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 boy in his teens

