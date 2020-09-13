Advertisement

Iowa health officials report 873 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

More than 700,000 have been tested and 53,127 have recovered since the pandemic began.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 873 new coronavirus cases and two deaths from 10:30 am Saturday and 10:30 am Sunday.

That brings the statewide total to 74,420 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6% and 1,218 deaths.

More than 700,000 have been tested and 53,127 have recovered since the pandemic began.

According to the state website, 274 were hospitalized and 79 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 am Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

News

Illinois reports 2,121 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This brings the state total to 259,909 cases. On Saturday, 22 additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,295.

VOD Recordings

9/12 Iowa COVID update

Updated: 15 hours ago
Iowa officials reported 749 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths from 10:50 am Friday and 10:30 am Saturday.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Iowa officials report 749 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa officials reported 749 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths from 10:50 am Friday and 10:30 am Saturday.

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

News

Illinois reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases; RICO announces 31

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
Officials in Illinois have announced 2,145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state; this brings the state total to 257,788 cases. On Friday 32 additional deaths were confirmed bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,273.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: COVID-19 behavior risk survey

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Marcia Lense
Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital talks about the COVID-19 behavior Risk survey conducted by the Illinois Medical Society.