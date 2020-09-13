Iowa health officials report 873 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 873 new coronavirus cases and two deaths from 10:30 am Saturday and 10:30 am Sunday.

That brings the statewide total to 74,420 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6% and 1,218 deaths.

More than 700,000 have been tested and 53,127 have recovered since the pandemic began.

According to the state website, 274 were hospitalized and 79 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 am Sunday.

