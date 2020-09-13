Advertisement

Ovarian & Breast Cancer Connection

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Happy Tealtember! It’s time to “Teal Up” the conversation since September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is a strong QCA advocacy group for those that fight or have fought ovarian cancer including Paula. Jodie Kavensky, founder & Director of the group came on PSL to talk about the latest in the fight against ovarian cancer and how that cancer does have a potential connection to breast cancer. Assessing cancer risk and family genetics (sisters!) is additionally part of the interview. Enjoy the beginning of the segment that takes a trip down memory lane to a humorous moment when Paula removed her wig to bravely reveal her very bald head.

Supporters are encouraged to make donations to support Noram Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative---including the purchase of face masks at just $10 each. Masks will likely be part of our lives for long time due to COVID so why not get one that raises both awareness and needed funds (see below!).

Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative / 1614 2nd Ave / Rock Island, IL / Phone: 309.794.0009 / Send an e-mail

TEALtember 2020. Day 9. Protect yourself and raise awareness of ovarian cancer by sporting this exclusive-to-NormaLeah...

Posted by NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

