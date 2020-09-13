Police searching for two suspects after robbing Moline Papa John’s

MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday at 10:38 p.m., Moline Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Papa John’s Pizza on 19th Avenue. Officials say the employee reported two masked subjects entering the store, armed with pistols and demanding cash. The suspects “took an undisclosed amount of cash” and fled from the store in an unknown direction.

Officials say suspect #1 was described as a black man in his teens or early twenty’s, about 5′8″ to 5′10″ and a slim build. The employee told officials the suspect #1 appeared to have black braided hear, wearing a white hoodie with a gray camo pattern, long black pants, and red ankle athletic shoes. He was also wearing white or light-colored gloves and had a light blue surgical-style face mask on. He also was armed with a black pistol.

Suspect #1 (Moline Police Department)

Suspect #2 was described as a black man in his teens or early twenty’s, about 5′8″ to 5′10″ and a slim build as well. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white or light-colored shirt underneath. The bottom of the shirt could be seen below the sweatshirt. He was also wearing long black pants with black shoes. Suspect #2′s face was covered with a light blue surgical-style mask, and he was wearing medium blue surgical gloves. He had a black backpack on and was also armed with a black pistol.

Moline Police searching for 2 armed suspects after robbing Papa John's (Moline Police Department)

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at 309-524- 2131 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips

