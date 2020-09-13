QC Red Cross deploys volunteers, emergency response vehicle to Oregon

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -

Quad Cities American Red Cross volunteers David Boyles and Bill Elenitsky departed in a Red Cross emergency response vehicle Sunday morning. They’re driving to Portland, Oregon to help people affected by the wildfires that have already consumed more than a million acres.

Boyles and Elenitsky are joining 52 volunteers from the Illinois region who are currently deployed to help with disasters across the country, including Texas, Louisiana, and Oregon.

The Red Cross said a total of four emergency response vehicles from the region have been deployed so far. The emergency response vehicles will help with disaster relief efforts to mobilize various supplies.

American Red Cross has mobilized more than 2,000 volunteers to assist communities that have been impacted.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.