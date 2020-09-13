Advertisement

QCSO holds first concert since March

The Orchestra held its annual Pops concert with this years tribute being to Fleetwood Mac
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday is a day that Quad City Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brian Baxter has been waiting on for a long time.

“It’s breathtaking honestly, I was at rehearsal today, and when they started playing one of the Fleetwood Mac songs I started to tear up because these guys haven’t played together since the beginning of March," said Baxter.

The orchestra performed in their annual Pops concert with this year’s music being a tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

The concert saw significant changes in its attendance policy, including a capacity under 25%, a mask mandate, and tickets being sold to groups of either two, six, or ten people per group. The groups were then given a designated spot on the LeClaire Park lawn to watch the concert. The QCSO also encouraged attendees to wear a mask while singing along.

For Davenport resident Valerie Moore, the decision to return was easy.

“Once we saw all the precautions they were going to take we decided it was worth it because it’s outside, we’re able to stay away from everybody else and follow all the precautions that we feel comfortable with so it kind of made the decision for us to come down," said Moore, “We’re just really excited to get back outside and do the Pops again this year so we’re excited to have it start this year."

According to the QCSO’s website, the event was sold out.

