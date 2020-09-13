Shady Knoll farm open for flower picking

EAST MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -

Shady Knoll farm is is now open flower picking. The 6th generation farm opened earlier than usual this year to give people a chance to enjoy the outdoors while social distancing. The family farm’s pumpkin patch and corn maze will open September 19th.

“A lot of people who we have talked to have come out and picked flowers you know they bring their kids their girlfriend and walk through the fields of flowers and pick and it just gives them a little bit of peace, a little bit of normalcy too,” says Shelby Dennhardt.

The farm is open Tuesday through Friday Noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10-6.

