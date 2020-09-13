Advertisement

Smoke from Davenport house seen from across the river; Fire Department responds

Officials say as the arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed with heavy black smoke.
Officials say as the arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed with heavy black smoke.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday evening. Officials say as the arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed with heavy black smoke. Multiple TV6 viewers said they could see the smoke from Illinois.

A family was home at the time of the fire and was able to exit before the Fire Department arrived. Crews fought the fire with two hose lines, mostly focused in the garage and part of the basement. They were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The Davenport Fire Department will be on scene for the next few hours as they investigate the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Fire at 1420 block of Mississippi Avenue

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Sunday, September 13, 2020

