Sunshine Present to Start the Week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We get to welcome the dry conditions and sunshine back! Temperatures for the next few days will be more average for this time of year with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. For the next few mornings we’ll see mostly clear skies and then clearer for the afternoon. Highs in the 80s are expected into Wednesday afternoon. This will be short lived however because a cold front Thursday will cool us back to highs in the mid-70s. Thursday is also our next chance for showers.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, morning fog. Low: 55°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 78°. Wind: SE 0-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

