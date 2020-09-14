Augustana College reports 6 positive, 610 negative COVID-19 cases since start of school

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College held a conference on Monday to update students and teachers about the COVID-19 status on campus.

During the conference, Dean of Students Dr. Wes Brooks said there have been six positive cases and 610 negative cases since the beginning of the school year.

In the past two weeks, Dr. Brooks said there have been three positive cases, including 1 inconclusive test.

There are currently four students isolating off campus at home due to either testing positive or having symptoms. Dr. Brooks said 18 students are in quarantine, meaning they’ve had close contact with a positive case or someone who is symptomatic. Nine of these students are off campus. Dr. Brooks also noted four students are sequestering as of Monday morning as they’ve had close contact with a suspected, but unconfirmed positive case.

During the press conference, Dr. Brooks thanked 19 employees for doing extensive contact tracing.

At least for the next two weeks until September 28, Dr. Brooks asks students to stay on campus as much as possible. He says students can travel home but are asked to minimize off-campus travel and not visit hot spots.

If students are found to be traveling off campus and aren’t complying with physical distancing, masking or group gathering size limits, Dr. Brooks said they may be asked to quarantine.

You can watch the full conference in the YouTube video below.

