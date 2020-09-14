COVID-19 testing site returning to Rock Island County Thursday to Sunday

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site is returning to the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island County from Thursday, September 17 to Sunday, September 20.

The site is located at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island. Its hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing will be available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. However, photo identification and contact information are required.

Testing is available at no cost, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. You will not be allowed to exit your car once you get in line at the testing site.

Walk-up testing services also will be offered. You’re asked to follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be long wait times. Health officials ask you to please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing consistent COVID-19 symptoms. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

For additional information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at any time at (800) 889-3931.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the QCCA Expo Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

