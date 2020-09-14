Advertisement

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

A dog-like robot could help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely, keeping down potential exposure to the virus for others.
A dog-like robot could help doctors monitor COVID-19 patients remotely, keeping down potential exposure to the virus for others.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.

The robot – named “Spot” – comes equipped with an infrared camera and three other monochrome cameras to get the vital signs without a doctor present.

The cameras can measure skin temperature, breathing rate, pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Researchers in Boston are testing one of the robots on volunteers.

While the idea is to use the robots in triage situations, their use could eventually be expanded to continuously monitor patients in their hospital rooms so busy doctors can check in on them virtually.

