East Moline hosts BMX state qualifier

The comes as the state championships will be held later this month in Rockford
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Sunday East Moline BMX held state qualifying races for the upcoming state championships in a year that’s actually grown the sport, according to East Moline BMX Track Operator Paul DePauw.

“We’ve had one of the best seasons in years, possibly in the past eight or nine years," said DePauw.

The organization has been around for over 25 years and DePauw says the new popularity comes as families find new activities and hobbies for families,

“They’re looking for outdoor activities, you know what I mean? And it’s sent everybody in a different direction this year and BMX is a great individual sport, you do this on your own, nobody can help you out there you are on your own," said DePauw, “Lots of kids are looking at different sports now, you know with everything that’s going on, BMX has really taken off again, we’ve seen a total surge at the track, we’ve signed up tons of new kids.”

Nicole Schofield has her whole family involved in the sport.

“My son started racing and he came to the full house and started in the beginner’s class and then my husband started racing too, and then our youngest joined this year," said Schofield, “My husband is 27 years old he’s still racing, you can start from all the way down and continue racing all through your life”

DePauw said the races have age ranges from under five to 50 and up.

Schofield also finds the activity to be safe in the during COVID.

“Especially with it being outdoors they can still socialize at a safe distance and they get to ride their bikes and it gives them exercise," said Schofield.

During the event, no social distancing or mask protocols were put in place, with DePauw leaving it up to spectators and riders “personal determination” to wear a mask or social distance from each other.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

