Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

The investigation into the death of 23-year-old Tyler L. Smith is still active two years later, according to Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials.
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Galesburg, Ill. (KWQC) - The investigation into the death of 23-year-old Tyler L. Smith is still active two years later, according to Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials.

Smith was found dead on Sept. 15, 2018.

He was a Western Illinois University college graduate from Rochelle, Illinois and a member of the Army National Guard.

On the evening of Sept. 14, 2018, officials say Smith was reported to be with some friends in the downtown area of Galesburg when he was separated from them for unknown reasons.

On Sept. 15, 2018, officials say Smith’s body was found near Galesburg in the Cedar Fork Creek directly behind Hansen Lumber Company near the intersection of North Academy Street and West Ferris Street.

The Galesburg Police Department initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death.

Officials at the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations say they recently became involved in the investigation and are requesting the assistance of the public.

Anyone with any information regarding Tyler’s death is asked to contact the Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations at (815) 632-4010, Ext. 230.

The investigation is open and ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

A Facebook page of “Pledges for Tyler Smith Information Reward” has been set up by Tyler’s family with information pertaining to reward money.

