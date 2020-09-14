Advertisement

Hazy Sunshine This Week

Mild Temperatures This Afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure will continue to influence conditions over the upper Midwest, and that means a dramatic change from the soggy weather of last week. Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs reaching the middle to upper 70′s. It’ll be clear and cool this evening with lows in the 50′s. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. The extended forecast will feature a stretch of sunny, comfortable days with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees, and crisp cool nights, with lows in the 50′s. Smoke from the wildfires out west will provide a layer of haze each day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hazy and warmer. High: 79°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 55°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 80°.

