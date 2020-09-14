Hazy sunshine this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure continues to influence conditions over the upper Midwest, making for a day of sunny skies and highs reaching the 70′s. It’ll be clear and cool this evening with lows in the 50′s. Hazy sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the upper 70′s to middle 80′s. The extended forecast will feature a stretch of sunny, comfortable days with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees, and crisp cool nights, with lows in the 50′s. Smoke from the wildfires out west will produce a layer of haze over the region each day through the end of the week, possibly providing us with some vivid and colorful sunsets.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy. Pleasant temperatures. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 56°.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. Hazy skies. High: 81°.

