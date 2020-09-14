Hazy sunshine this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Much quieter weather is on tap this week for the QCA. We will have a little bit of fog in river valley areas this morning, but in general we will have a lot of sunshine today. We will be dealing with smoke from western wildfires this week allowing for hazy conditions each day. Highs will run in the upper 70s and low 80s through Wednesday before a cold front passes through without any rain and sets us back to the 60s and 70s for the second half of the week.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. High: 79°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hazy sunshine. High: 80°.

