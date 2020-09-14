Advertisement

Illinois officials announce 1,373 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths Monday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including five additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths.

In Rock Island County, the health department announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including one additional death.

The health department says the death was of a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 74.

Seven people on Monday are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Health officials have reported a total of 2,705 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County. There are 14 patients being hospitalized in the county.

Rock Island County new cases:

  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 2 men in their 40s
  • 6 men in their 30s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 2 women in their 40s

Illinois new deaths:

• Cook County: 1 female 70s

• Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Randolph County: 1 female 80s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 7 – September 13 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 35,930 tests for a total of 4,771,796.

As of Sunday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing site returning to Rock Island County Thursday to Sunday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
A community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site is returning to the QCCA Expo Center.

Back To School

University of Iowa makes changes to winter 2020 and spring 2021 calendars

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Iowa is making some changes to its winter 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars.

Back To School

Augustana College reports 6 positive, 610 negative COVID-19 cases since start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Students are asked to stay on campus as much as possible and minimize off-campus travel.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 347 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials reported 74,767 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,221 deaths.

Latest News

News

Urbandale police say missing man could be in the QCA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Josh Roldan, who is also known as Josh Boyer, was reported missing on September 2.

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Tyler Smith was found dead on Sept. 15, 2018, in a creek near Galesburg.

KWQC

Air quality alert today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.

News

Air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

East Moline section of Great River Trail closed through mid-October

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The trail will be closed from 7th Street to Campbell’s Island Causeway until mid-October.

News

Terry Branstad stepping down as US Ambassador to China

Updated: 9 hours ago
The US Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, is stepping down amid tensions with Beijing.