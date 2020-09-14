Illinois officials announce 1,373 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including five additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths.

In Rock Island County, the health department announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including one additional death.

The health department says the death was of a woman in her 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 74.

Seven people on Monday are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Health officials have reported a total of 2,705 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County. There are 14 patients being hospitalized in the county.

Rock Island County new cases:

2 men in their 70s

2 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 40s

Illinois new deaths:

• Cook County: 1 female 70s

• Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Randolph County: 1 female 80s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 7 – September 13 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 35,930 tests for a total of 4,771,796.

As of Sunday night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

