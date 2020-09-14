Iowa officials report 347 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 347 new coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials reported 74,767 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,221 deaths. The state website reports the data in real-time.

Officials also reported 703,682 have been tested and 53,319 have recovered since the pandemic began.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 272 people were hospitalized, 34 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 75 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of new/total cases in local counties includes:

County Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 2,526 5.7% 33,413 1,887 25 Muscatine 1,037 6.3% 6.3% 852 52 Clinton 1,000 9.1% 8,772 534 16 Des Moines 686 6.5% 7,870 281 6 Lee 551 9.3% 5,590 173 6 Henry 459 13.1% 4,467 167 4 Jackson 264 11.8% 3,477 172 2 Cedar 204 8.5% 3,368 136 1 Louisa 405 3.3% 2,276 363 14

