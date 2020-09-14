Advertisement

Iowa officials report 347 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 347 new coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials reported 74,767 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,221 deaths. The state website reports the data in real-time.

Officials also reported 703,682 have been tested and 53,319 have recovered since the pandemic began.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 272 people were hospitalized, 34 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 75 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of new/total cases in local counties includes:

CountyTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott2,5265.7%33,4131,88725
Muscatine1,0376.3%6.3%85252
Clinton1,0009.1%8,77253416
Des Moines6866.5%7,8702816
Lee5519.3%5,5901736
Henry45913.1%4,4671674
Jackson26411.8%3,4771722
Cedar2048.5%3,3681361
Louisa4053.3%2,27636314

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Urbandale police say missing man could be in the QCA

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Josh Roldan, who is also known as Josh Boyer, was reported missing on September 2.

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Tyler Smith was found dead on Sept. 15, 2018, in a creek near Galesburg.

KWQC

Air quality alert today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.

News

Air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

East Moline section of Great River Trail closed through mid-October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The trail will be closed from 7th Street to Campbell’s Island Causeway until mid-October.

News

Terry Branstad stepping down as US Ambassador to China

Updated: 6 hours ago
The US Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, is stepping down amid tensions with Beijing.

News

East Moline hosts BMX state qualifier

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The comes as the state championships will be held later this month in Rockford

News

Smoke from Davenport house seen from across the river; Fire Department responds

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Shady Knoll farm open for flower picking

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Shady Knoll farm opened early this year for flower picking. The farm's pumpkin patch and corn maze will be open September 19th.

News

Shady Knoll farm open for flower picking

Updated: 17 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.