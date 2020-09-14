Iowa officials report 347 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 347 new coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials reported 74,767 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,221 deaths. The state website reports the data in real-time.
Officials also reported 703,682 have been tested and 53,319 have recovered since the pandemic began.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 272 people were hospitalized, 34 of whom were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 75 were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of new/total cases in local counties includes:
|County
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|2,526
|5.7%
|33,413
|1,887
|25
|Muscatine
|1,037
|6.3%
|6.3%
|852
|52
|Clinton
|1,000
|9.1%
|8,772
|534
|16
|Des Moines
|686
|6.5%
|7,870
|281
|6
|Lee
|551
|9.3%
|5,590
|173
|6
|Henry
|459
|13.1%
|4,467
|167
|4
|Jackson
|264
|11.8%
|3,477
|172
|2
|Cedar
|204
|8.5%
|3,368
|136
|1
|Louisa
|405
|3.3%
|2,276
|363
|14
