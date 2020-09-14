Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple charges following pursuit in Muscatine County

Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Keshawn Hill, of Chicago, Illinois. (KWQC Staff, Muscatine Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges out of Muscatine County following a police chase on Sunday.

Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Keshawn Hill, of Chicago, Illinois. Officials say on Sunday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for going 20+ mph over the speed limit near Taylor.

Police say the driver, Hill, refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Stop sticks were deployed on Highway 61 to stop the car and the sticks were able to pop one tire that fell off the car. The car then entered the ditch on Highway 61 between Bidwell and Tipton Road.

Officials say once in the ditch, Hill exited the car and left the area. He was the only person in the car.

According to officials, the car was reported stolen out of Oak Lawn PD in Illinois.

Hill was taken into custody a short time later and is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, interference, felony eluding and1st-degree theft.

