Some Afternoon (and Morning) Delight, Mild Conditions in Sight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After the gloomy skies and 6 inches of rain the Quad Cities saw this month, it will be a good time to hit pause on these conditions.

The good news is we’ve already started seeing a turn in weather Sunday! Clearer skies and mild temperatures will be on tap for the week. Temperatures will rise through Wednesday to the low 80s. Overnight temperatures will give us the option to open the window with morning lows in the 50s to upper 40s by the late week. Temperatures will be below average by Thursday as a cold front brings in cold air from Canada.

It’s dry for the week. Enjoy the sunshine!

Temperatures this week will be mild. (kwqc)

