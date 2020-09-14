Advertisement

Terry Branstad stepping down as US Ambassador to China

Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, is stepping down amid tensions with Beijing. Branstad was Iowa’s longest serving governor.

Sources tell CNN the ambassador is planning to leave Beijing before the November presidential election. He’s been there for three years.

This comes as tensions rise between the U.S. and China.

On Friday, the Chinese government announced it would impose unspecified restrictions on senior U.S. diplomats and personnel in China.

That was in response to a similar measure the U-S put in place targeting Beijing diplomats earlier this month.

In a tweet posted this morning, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Branstad for his service as the U.S. Ambassador to China.

Pompeo did not give a reason for Branstad’s leaving. There has been no announcement about a potential successor.

In a statement, Branstad thanked staff of the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in China for their hard work.

“I am proudest of our work in getting the Phase One trade deal and delivering tangible results for our communities back home," Branstad said. "Our goal remains meaningful, measurable results for American families. We have made significant progress and we will not stop pressing for more.”

Branstad has overseen one of the rockiest periods in U.S. China relations.

CNN says a Communist Party publication rejected an opinion piece written by Branstad in which he accused the Chinese government of exploiting U-S openness.

Current Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds took over for Branstad when he left the position to be the ambassador.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Air quality alert today

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.

News

East Moline hosts BMX state qualifier

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The comes as the state championships will be held later this month in Rockford

News

Smoke from Davenport house seen from across the river; Fire Department responds

Updated: 9 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Shady Knoll farm open for flower picking

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Shady Knoll farm opened early this year for flower picking. The farm's pumpkin patch and corn maze will be open September 19th.

Latest News

News

Shady Knoll farm open for flower picking

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Police searching for two suspects after robbery at Moline Papa John’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say the employee reported two masked subjects entering the store, armed with pistols and demanding cash. The suspects “took an undisclosed amount of cash” and fled from the store in an unknown direction, according to police.

News

Illinois reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases; 14 additional deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This brings the state total to 261,371 cases. On Sunday, 14 additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the state’s total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8,309.

News

Smoke from Davenport house seen from across the river; Fire Department responds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say as the arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed with heavy black smoke.

News

15th Taming of the Slough Triathlon takes COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
15th Taming of the Slough race takes COVID-19 precautions

News

15th Taming of the slough triathlon takes COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 20 hours ago
KWQC News at 6 p.m.