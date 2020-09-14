Unhealthy air for sensitive groups today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hazy sunshine will be on tap for the entire area today as moderate to heavy smoke from western wildfires will move into the area. This will be likely be enough to smell a little smoke at times and create unhealthy conditions for those sensitive to pollution. Our weather pattern won’t be changing much this week, thus expect unhealthy air at least through Wednesday until a cold front moves through and ushers in a new wind direction.

