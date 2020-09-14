Advertisement

University of Iowa makes changes to winter 2020 and spring 2021 calendars

Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.
Banners for the University of Iowa hang from light posts in Iowa City.(KCRG File)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is making some changes to its winter 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars.

The University announced on Monday it will begin the winter 2020 session as planned on December 28, but will expand it by one week to allow for four weeks of instruction rather than three. The winter session will now end on January 22.

The university said lengthening the winter session will allow for select, high-priority classes to be taught, many of which will be taught online.

The spring 2021 semester will now start on January 25. That’s one week later than previously planned.

Additionally, there will be no spring break.

The university said the decision to cancel spring break was made due to starting the semester a week later and due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The spring 2021 semester will end on May 14, though professional programs are allowed to choose to keep their current schedules.

Ending the spring 2021 semester on May 14 will allow the summer 2021 session to begin as scheduled on May 18.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials announce 1,373 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths Monday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths.

News

COVID-19 testing site returning to Rock Island County Thursday to Sunday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
A community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site is returning to the QCCA Expo Center.

Back To School

Augustana College reports 6 positive, 610 negative COVID-19 cases since start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Students are asked to stay on campus as much as possible and minimize off-campus travel.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 347 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials reported 74,767 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.6%, and 1,221 deaths.

Latest News

News

Urbandale police say missing man could be in the QCA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Josh Roldan, who is also known as Josh Boyer, was reported missing on September 2.

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Tyler Smith was found dead on Sept. 15, 2018, in a creek near Galesburg.

KWQC

Air quality alert today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.

News

Air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

East Moline section of Great River Trail closed through mid-October

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The trail will be closed from 7th Street to Campbell’s Island Causeway until mid-October.

News

Terry Branstad stepping down as US Ambassador to China

Updated: 9 hours ago
The US Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, is stepping down amid tensions with Beijing.