Urbandale police say missing man could be in the QCA

The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing 27-year-old Josh Roldan.
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Urbandale Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 27-year-old man.

Police say Josh Roldan, who is also known as Josh Boyer, was reported missing on September 2.

Josh has family and friends in the Davenport area, so police say Josh may be in the Quad City area.

Police described Josh as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.  Police say he was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with green writing “let’s day drink” and tan shorts.

The Urbandale Police Department says they are concerned for Josh’s safety due to untreated health conditions.

If anyone has information about Josh’s location, or believes they have seen him after September 2, you’re asked to contact Urbandale Police Detective Don Vestal at (515) 331-6815 or by email at dvestal@urbandale.org.

