Advertisement

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Meet “Cathy”! Vickie Sanders of Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline visited the show holding the four-month-old kitten looking for a forever home. Her black markings on a mostly-white body make for a cute cat! Sanders mentioned that the facility currently has 80-100 cats that need homes along with 3 dogs.

Animal Aid has been “closed” to the public due to COVID protocol but continue to have adoption events at Petco and PetsMart locations. Starting on October 1st, Animal Aid will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only. Watch the interview to see other images of homeless animals and to find out more about the shelter.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 239 50th. St. / Moline, IL / 309- 797- 6550 / Animal Aid Humane Society on FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport Police: Suspects ran away after being chased for overnight shots fired incident

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say no one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Paula Sands Live

How To Care For Mums

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
We can't stay mum about mums! This is a feature on how to care for the ubiquitous, richly-colored blooms that symbolizes the fall season----chrysanthemums!

Paula Sands Live

At Home Learning Support

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
At-home, virtual learning presents challenges for most families. The Davenport Public Library offers practical support that can be accessed at the libraries or online.

News

Burlington man arrested on multiple charges following two shots fired incidents

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Burlington Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Eric Coleman Jr.

Latest News

Science

On pace for busiest hurricane season on record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Meteorologist Kevin Phelps explains what we do when we run out of names on our hurricane list.

KWQC

Air quality slightly improved today.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.

KWQC

Fall like finish to the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Shot of fall like air arrives by Thursday.

News

American Legion awards Davenport police officer, firefighter of the year awards

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The Legion also gifted each dept. with $250 checks

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Paula Sands Live

Fall Home Decor Trends

Updated: 14 hours ago
PSL segment: Fall Home Decor Trends original air date Sept 14, 2020 The Market in Moline