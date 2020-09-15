Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Meet “Cathy”! Vickie Sanders of Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline visited the show holding the four-month-old kitten looking for a forever home. Her black markings on a mostly-white body make for a cute cat! Sanders mentioned that the facility currently has 80-100 cats that need homes along with 3 dogs.

Animal Aid has been “closed” to the public due to COVID protocol but continue to have adoption events at Petco and PetsMart locations. Starting on October 1st, Animal Aid will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Saturday by appointment only. Watch the interview to see other images of homeless animals and to find out more about the shelter.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 239 50th. St. / Moline, IL / 309- 797- 6550 / Animal Aid Humane Society on FACEBOOK

