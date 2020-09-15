Advertisement

American Legion awards Davenport police officer, firefighter of the year awards

The Legion also gifted each dept. with $250 checks
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Todd Whitchelo and Greg Behning can now call themselves award winners for efforts made in their community after being awarded firefighter and police officer of the year, respectively, by the Davenport American Legion. Both were honored for moments of excellence related to their work. Whitchelo’s moment came while he was walking a nature trail with his wife.

“It was unexpected, we were trail running out at one of the local state parks, a young man fell about 30 feet and he actually hit horizontal, he sustained some major injuries," said Whitchelo, "And as far as I know, he made a full recovery, so just being in the right place at the right time and doing what any other firefighter or first responder in the country would probably do.”

For Behning, he was one of three officers that were ambushed during civil unrest in Davenport on June 1. Another Davenport Officer was shot and injured during the ambush. Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski said that the award is for all three of the officers.

“Tonight we got to recognize one of those officers and really the three officers that were in the vehicle," said Sikorski, “We had a difficult time on June first, but we had an amazing performance by our police officers that responded."

The legion also presented each department with a $250 check.

