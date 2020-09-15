Advertisement

At Home Learning Support

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Brittany Peacock, Community Outreach Supervisor, at Davenport Public Library came on PSL to recommend resources that can help children and parents navigate the virtual learning experience. Peacock points out that there are books and hard copies available at the library, but the links below can serve the masses so conveniently via your computer---plus it allows people to safely stay at home. All you need to do is log into the library network by using your library card. Watch the interview to understand everything being shared.

Additionally, DPL is making free Wi-Fi available by visiting neighborhoods on a schedule, If interested in the info, click here.

Links discussed include:

Davenport Public Library / 321 N. Main Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 328-7204

Tutor.com provides online, on-demand academic tutoring, homework help, and test preparation to kindergarten through 12th...

Posted by Davenport Public Library on Thursday, September 10, 2020

