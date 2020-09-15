Advertisement

Bars, taverns, wineries and more to reopen in four Iowa counties

(WWSB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa (KWQC) - On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation that allows bars to reopen in four counties.

Effective at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs can reopen in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties.

This new proclamation also removes restrictions on hours that alcohol may be sold in restaurants in those counties.

Additionally, it clarifies the social distancing requirements that apply to bars and restaurants throughout the entire state.

Bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs remain closed in Johnson and Story counties. They may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off-premises. Restaurants in these two counties are still allowed to remain open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10:00 p.m.

The proclamation also continues to strongly encourage all Iowans ages two or older to wear a mask or other face-coverings when in public settings, especially in circumstances when it is not possible to remain six feet away from others outside their household, unless it is unsafe to do so because of health or disability.

These adjusted public health measures remain in effect until September 20, 2020, unless Governor Reynolds extends the Public Health Disaster Emergency before that date.

The full proclamation can be viewed online in its entirety.

