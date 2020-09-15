Advertisement

Burlington man arrested on multiple charges following two shots fired incidents

By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police say a Burlington Man is in custody after two shots fired incidents Monday afternoon.

The Burlington Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Eric Coleman Jr.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. police say they responded to the 2300 block of Washington Street for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police located evidence.

Two hours later, police say they were notified of a second shooting at the 600 block of South 7th Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the two shootings were connected.

After identifying Coleman as the suspect, police then arrested him at a home in the 600 block of South 4th Street.

Police say Coleman’s multiple charges include the following:

  • Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon - Class C Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - Class D Felony
  • Going Armed With Intent - Class D Felony
  • Aggravated Assault With a Firearm – Class D Felony

Coleman is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

No injuries were reported at either shooting.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport Police: Suspects ran away after being chased for overnight shots fired incident

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say no one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Science

On pace for busiest hurricane season on record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Meteorologist Kevin Phelps explains what we do when we run out of names on our hurricane list.

KWQC

Air quality slightly improved today.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.

KWQC

Fall like finish to the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Shot of fall like air arrives by Thursday.

Latest News

News

American Legion awards Davenport police officer, firefighter of the year awards

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The Legion also gifted each dept. with $250 checks

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Overdue PV book

Updated: 15 hours ago
A man returns a book from his elementary school library that was checked out in 1977.

News

Man arrested on multiple charges following pursuit in Muscatine County

Updated: 16 hours ago
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Keshawn Hill, of Chicago, Illinois. Officials say on Sunday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for going 20+ mph over the speed limit near Taylor.

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Urbandale police say missing man could be in the QCA

Updated: 17 hours ago