Burlington man arrested on multiple charges following two shots fired incidents

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police say a Burlington Man is in custody after two shots fired incidents Monday afternoon.

The Burlington Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Eric Coleman Jr.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. police say they responded to the 2300 block of Washington Street for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police located evidence.

Two hours later, police say they were notified of a second shooting at the 600 block of South 7th Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the two shootings were connected.

After identifying Coleman as the suspect, police then arrested him at a home in the 600 block of South 4th Street.

Police say Coleman’s multiple charges include the following:

Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon - Class C Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - Class D Felony

Going Armed With Intent - Class D Felony

Aggravated Assault With a Firearm – Class D Felony

Coleman is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

No injuries were reported at either shooting.

