Clear & Mild Tonight/Hazy Sunshine Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Once again, smoke from western wildfires produced hazy sunshine for much of the region. Look for clear skies tonight, followed by mostly sunny conditions Wednesday. Again, a smoky haze will be a factor in sky conditions and air quality. Highs should range from the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. A frontal system moving through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday won’t produce much in the way of any rain, but it will usher in some cooler air, leaving us with temperatures in the 60′s to low 70′s Thursday and 60′s for Friday and Saturday. Readings should rebound back into the middle to upper 70′s, with sunshine Sunday and Monday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 59°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few evening clouds, then mostly clear and cooler. Low: 52°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 69°.

