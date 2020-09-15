Advertisement

Davenport Central freshman setting records at remarkable pace

By Joey Donia
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Central freshman Hannah Cousins is rewriting the record books for Central’s swimming program.

“I’ve coached a lot of talented kids she’s definitely fastest” said head coach Brian Heller.

Heller has been coaching swimming for 25 years. Hannah is one of the most gifted swimmers he’s ever seen.

“You know you might see one maybe every ten years and that’s not even at your school, it’s one in the area".

She’s not old enough to drive, but the 14 year old is already establishing herself as one of the greatest swimmers in school history

“She wants to excel at everything she does and that inner drive, I haven’t seen that a whole lot in the twenty five years people are good but to challenge yourself and push yourself everyday I mean you don’t see that”.

In just her first three meets of the season, Cousins has been setting school records at every meet. In total the freshman has set 4 records in 3 meets.

“Setting these records, it kind of means a lot just because it shows that Central’s program is improving” said Cousins.

While she’s racking up the individual records, it’s the team that keeps Hannah going

“They always are there pushing me, they’re always right next to me saying don’t give up, never give up, they’re always there”.

The success should come as no surprise. Hannah has been devoted to swimming for as long as she can remember

“I started swimming when I was five at Davenport Metro and I just fell in love with it”.

With four records already set, a remarkable career is just beginning.

“Records don’t mean a lot to me because you’re always trying to get better and you’re always trying to improve”.

