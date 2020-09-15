Davenport Police: Suspects ran away after being chased for overnight shots fired incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating an overnight shots fired incident.

The Davenport Police Department says an officer heard the shots fired at approximately 12:53 p.m. between two cars near 12th and Washington Street.

Officers say they later found one of the cars and chased it to S. Clark Street near Blackhawk Street.

Police say the suspects ran away and no one is in custody.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.