Davenport School Board holds meeting after 1st week of classes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School Board held its regular meeting Monday night, the start of the second week of school for the district.

One of the “speed bumps” TV6 reported on last week was addressed – the program Edgenuity used by families who opted for full remote learning.

TV6 reported last week that several parents had technical issues with the platform used by the district for remote learning services.

According to one parent, login credentials hadn’t been given in time.

“We talked to the school today and the lady that answered the phone says well there’s over 100 kids that are having trouble this morning, so you’ll just have to wait for them to call you back,” Rick Johnson said. “We’d just come back from the holiday for the first day of school. The meeting’s orientation scheduled for early in the morning. Couldn’t log in. We called the school. Got ahold of the teacher. She finally did call us back at noon. She’s swamped and anything anybody could do to incentivize more volunteers to help them troubleshoot, I think they’re going to be needing that for a little while,” he said.

“We have our own teachers that are working with the software and the online component right now. The Edgenuity folks are offline but they’re accessible as far as chat rooms and emails and things like that and we’re navigating our way through the questions that we’re getting today,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said when TV6 checked in with him on the first day.

In Monday night’s meeting, Associate Superintendent Robert Scott, reporting in Kobylski’s absence, addressed the hiccups, saying three administrators from the high school level were moved to the district office to support the full remote learning students.

Scott reported that nearly 4,000 students are online now.

A school board member brought up a concern by some parents on the “pacing” of assignments by Edgenuity.

Scott addressed that as well saying the district is talking with Edgenuity about this and that parents should see those concerns addressed within the next day or two.

