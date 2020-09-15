End-of-Season Garden Recipes: Part 1

Kewanee, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to delight viewers with terrific recipes for the end-of-the-garden vegetable season. The emphasis is on tomatoes and peaches. YUM! Watch the interview segment for all the nuanced details related to preparing the selected dishes.

SWEET CORN RELISH/SALSA

• 3 ears corn, husks and silks removed

• Kosher salt

• 2/3 up white-wine vinegar, plus more if needed

• 1/4 cup light-brown sugar

• 2 tsp mustard seeds

• 2 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 cup diced sweet onion, such as Vidalia

• 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

• 1 red bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, diced (2/3 cup)

• 1 jalapeño or serrano pepper (ribs and seeds removed for less heat, if desired), minced

Cook corn in a large pot of generously salted boiling water until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain; let cool completely. Strip kernels from cobs with a sharp knife.

Meanwhile, combine vinegar, 1/3 cup water, brown sugar, mustard and coriander seeds,turmeric and 1 teaspoon salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Stir in onion, and bell pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in corn kernels and jalapeño; simmer 1 minute more. Carefully transfer mixture to a 4-cup-capacity or two 2-cup-capacity jars. Top with more vinegar, if necessary. (Liquid should fully submerge corn mixture and reach about 1/2 inch from top.) Let cool completely, then cover and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 1 month

The Best Peach Cobbler

Filling: 5–6 large fresh yellow peaches, sliced and 1/4 cup sugar

Cobbler Topping

1/2 cup salted butter, melted

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

a pinch of salt

1/4 cup turbinado sugar (optional,but do it...it’s crunchy)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Smear the bottom of 9×13 pan with a little bit of butter. Add peaches and sugar, and mix directly in the pan. Mix the butter, sugar, vanilla, flour, baking powder, and salt until a cookie-dough-like batter forms. Place scoops of the mixture over the top of the peaches. Spread with a spoon or with your fingers – no need for perfection here. Bake for 30 minutes. At this point it should be juicy and bubbly around the sides – if not, see notes. Sprinkle the top with turbinado sugar. Bake another 10 minutes and then finish with a few minutes under the broiler for a few minutes to get it golden brown and slightly crunchy on top. To get a thick saucy peach base, let it stand for 20-30 minutes before serving with some vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.