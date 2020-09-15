Advertisement

End-of-Season Garden Recipes: Part 2

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
KEWANNE, Ill.

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to delight viewers with terrific recipes for the end-of-the-garden vegetable season. The emphasis is on tomatoes and zucchini. YUM! Watch the interview segment for all the nuanced details related to preparing the selected dishes.

END OF THE GARDEN (Zucchini) SOUP

  • 1 squash cut into 1/2 dice ( zucchini and summer squash)
  • 2 tomatoes diced
  • 3 assorted sweet peppers (I used red, yellow, orange and green)
  • 1/2 cup white or yellow sweet corn
  • 1 large onion diced
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 ribs of celery diced
  • One can or jar of green salsa or green enchilada sauce
  • Cumin, crushed red peppers and cilantro to taste

Sauté the vegetables in a dab of olive oil in a heavy pot. Pour in the sauce and season with a tsp of cumin and a handful of cilantro. Let this cook down and serve with tortilla chips. Maybe a dab of sour cream.

Tomato Jam

  • 4 cups ripe, fresh, Italian plum tomatoes, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 2 lemons , peeled, sliced thin, and seeded
  • 4 cups sugar
  • 3 tablespoons freshly chopped ginger root
  • 2 cinnamon sticks (optional)

Combine all ingredients in a large pot over low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Or use the crock pot. Simmer until the jam is thick and clear, about 1 to 1-1⁄2 hours. Toward the end of the cooking time, stir often to prevent scorching. Remove cinnamon; pour jam into sterilized jars leaving ¼-inch head space and seal. Process 10 minutes in boiling water. Makes about 2 pints.

TOMATO AND SQUASH GRATIN

  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 onions halved, sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 zucchini (1 pound, cut into 1/4″ slices)
  • 2 summer squash ( 1 pound, cut into 1/4″ slices)
  • 7 small tomatoes (1 pound, cut into 1/4″ slices)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons (1 each herb) thyme and oregano
  • 2 ounces goat cheese crumbled

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray bottom of 13x9x2 inch casserole dish with cooking spray or brush lightly with oil.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet; add onions and saute until translucent; add garlic and sauté another minute; transfer to casserole dish and spread to cover the bottom of the dish. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon Thyme and Oregano combined.

Alternately layer zucchini, summer squash and tomato in casserole dish. Drizzle remaining olive oil on top. Season with salt, fresh ground black pepper and remaining herbs. Cover dish with foil and bake for 40 minutes; uncover dish, sprinkle goat cheese on top and continue baking, uncovered, for another 30-35 minutes, until browned.

