Fall 2020 Fashion Trends

The Market: A Journey to Joy was featured in two segments on PSL. The first block was all about women’s fashion as outfits get more layered and comfy-cozy but still chic. Watch the segment to see the models show off many beautiful fashion pieces available. What is The Market: A Journey to Joy? Its website describes the business is “a curated collection of 40 makers, crafters and curators from the greater Quad City Area”. If you want to watch the second PSL segment on home decor, click here.

An upcoming event was also highlighted “Ladies Night Out” coming up in early October (see image below).

THE Market: A Journey to Joy / 1800 7th Ave / Moline, IL / Email: katie@themarketqc.com / On FACEBOOK (see below)

