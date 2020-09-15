Fall 2020 Home Decor Trends

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Market: A Journey to Joy was featured in two segments on PSL. The second was all about decor and “nesting” during autumn as things get chillier and homes get “cozier”. Watch the segment to see the array of beautiful products available and how to do the layering. What is The Market: A Journey to Joy? Its website describes the business is “a curated collection of 40 makers, crafters and curators from the greater Quad City Area”.

An upcoming event was also highlighted “Ladies Night Out” coming up in early October (see image below).

THE Market: A Journey to Joy / 1800 7th Ave / Moline, IL / Email: katie@themarketqc.com / On FACEBOOK (see below)

Ladies Night Out image

Yesterday I had the pleasure of filling a couple segments on Paula Sands Live. In one we reviewed ways to design your... Posted by The Market: A Journey to Joy on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

