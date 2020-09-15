Fall like finish to the week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some changes are heading our way after a milder than normal start to the week. A cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of it we will reach the mid to low 80s and really feel like summer, but after it passes it will turn sharply cooler for Thursday and Friday. All while this is going on remnants of Hurricane Sally will be to our SE, helping clog up our weather pattern. So even though we have the front moving through we are generally expecting sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday. Highs will run in the 60s both days, but Friday morning could see some areas feeling like the upper 30s which is more typical of mid October than mid September.

