Hazy Sunshine Again Today

Cooler by Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure continues to control our weather pattern leading to another day with sunshine and highs near 80º. We will once again deal with smoky/hazy skies today, but air quality should be a little better today and the smoke not quite as dense. Wednesday will be a little breezier as a cool front slips into the region. This should boost us into the 80s before cooling off to the low 50s by Thursday morning. Below normal temps are likely the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Smoke/haze with sun will continue each day as well, until the weather pattern finally changes sometime next week.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. High: 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 59°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hazy sunshine and breezy. High: 82°.

