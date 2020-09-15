How To Care For Mums

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer for Paula Sands Live, has a green thumb and shares some of his knowledge about how to care for the ubiquitous, richly-colored blooms that symbolizes the fall season----chrysanthemums! Watch the discussion with Paula to get an explanation of how to care for these beautiful perennials (although some are annuals---check before you plant outdoors!). Numerous top care tips are listed below.

Regardless of whether you’re going to keep mums outdoors or keep them indoors in pots, choose those with lots of buds that haven’t yet bloomed. This will help you enjoy the flowers longer.

How to care for indoor mums:

Most people aren’t aware of the fact that mums are usually root bound when you purchase them. This means keeping your mums healthy and vibrant requires a larger pot. Be sure to use a quality potting soil mix, placing a layer in the bottom before breaking up roots and putting your mum in the new pot. Once you’ve re-potted your mums all you need to do is:

Place your mums in a sunny area in your home. Find a window that allows least four hours a day of direct sunlight.

Keep the soil moist. You don’t want to over-water your mums, however the worst thing that can happen is for them to get too dry.

Deadhead often for lasting blooms. Take off wilted blooms and dead stems/leaves not only makes your mums look more beautiful, it helps your plant to bloom longer.

Once your mums stop blooming, you can place them in the ground outdoors once the weather starts to warm. Mums will only bloom once inside but keeping it green until you transplant it outdoors will allow you to enjoy it next season.

Caring for outdoor mums

Much like indoor mums, planting outdoors or in the garden requires abundant sunlight. Be sure to plant your mums in well-draining soil; organic soil or compost will produce vigorous, healthy mums.

Give mums plenty of space. It’s wise to plant your mums about 18 inches from other plants so their roots have room to expand.

Water, but not too much. Water beneath the foliage at soil level, as watering the blooms and leaves can result in fungi. After the first week when you’ll want to water frequently, ensure mums get an inch of water per week.

Deadhead. As mentioned above, removing wilted blooms and dead stems or leaves helps your mums bloom for an extended time.

In colder climates your mums may need to mulched using leaves, wood chips, or straw. Mulch should be about three or four inches high and surround the entire base of your mums.

If frost gets your mums, don’t fret. Just prune them back to the point there’s only about an inch of stems above the ground, and leave the mulch remaining around the plant. Come spring, your mums will regenerate.

