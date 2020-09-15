Advertisement

Hy-Vee holds Basket Bolt sweepstakes; nominate families for shopping-spree

The company is asking shoppers to enter their families for a chance to participate in a 90-second shopping spree in celebration of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Shoppers at Hy-Vee will have the chance to participate in the store’s Basket Bolt sweepstakes after nominating their family.

In a spinoff of the TV show Supermarket Sweeps, customers are invited to nominate their family to receive a 90-second race around a Hy-Vee store to win free groceries.

It coincides with National Family Meals Month and Hy-Vee’s 90th Anniversary campaigns.

People will have until Thursday, Sept. 17 to either nominate a family or themselves.

The Basket Bolt will take place on October 13th on Quad Cities Today.

Three families will be selected at random and winners will be notified on Friday, Sept. 18. They must agree to be filmed for media and social media.

Four family members will have 90 seconds to race through the aisles with one red basket to gather as many items as possible. All items will be counted and then the family with the highest number of items will be awarded an additional $1,000 VISA gift card.

Winners need to be available between the hours of 5 and 8 a.m. on a date mutually agreed upon between Hy-Vee, the media partner and the winners.

The estimated cost of groceries is approximately $250 per family. The total prize value ranges from $250 to up to $1,250.

Exclusions include: alcohol, tobacco, produce, pharmacy. Includes food items only. Limit three of any one item.

