Illinois officials report 1,466 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

Christian County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Jasper County: 1 male 70s

Jersey County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 female 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

Ogle County: 1 female 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

Stark County: 1 female 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 8 – September 14 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,031 tests for a total of 4,810,827.

As of Monday night, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 373 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.