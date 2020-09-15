Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,466 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Tuesday

(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19  in Illinois on Tuesday, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

  • Christian County: 1 male 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • Jasper County: 1 male 70s
  • Jersey County: 1 female 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 80s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
  • Macon County: 1 male 80s
  • Madison County: 1 male 70s
  • Ogle County: 1 female 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
  • Randolph County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
  • Stark County: 1 female 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 8 – September 14 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,031 tests for a total of 4,810,827.

As of Monday night, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 373 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Wind storm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is estimating that 550,000 acres of Iowa corn will not be harvested this fall due to damage caused by the Aug. 10 wind storm that swept across the state.

News

Rock Island City Council to revisit bar hours in The District

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Moline-Coal Valley school board president running for mayor of Moline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Sangeetha Rayapatihas is also a music professor at Augustana College.

News

Moline-Coal Valley school board president running for mayor of Moline

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

American Legion awards Davenport police officer, firefighter of the year awards

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Davenport police searching for suspects following shots fired incident

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Man charged with shooting at vehicle near Davenport park

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Man charged with shooting at vehicle near Davenport park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
He already is facing charges in two other shooting cases, court records show.

News

Davenport police searching for suspects following shots fired incident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say no one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported.

News

Burlington man arrested on multiple charges following two shots fired incidents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Burlington Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Eric Coleman Jr.