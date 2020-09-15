Advertisement

Iowa State cancels spring break among other spring 2021 schedule changes amid pandemic

The Iowa State University campus in Ames.
The Iowa State University campus in Ames.(KCRG File)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University announced it will be canceling spring break during the spring 2021 semester.

The decision comes as the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa announced similar changes to their spring 2021 schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Iowa State will begin the spring 2021 semester two weeks later than previously planned, beginning on January 25. The semester will end on May 6.

Iowa State’s spring break had been scheduled for March 15-19, but classes will now be held during that week.

The university will also have a five-week winter session starting on December 14 and ending on January 21, with classes held online.

