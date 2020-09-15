Iowa surpasses 75,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 510 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. on Monday and 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officials reported a total of 75,277 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with a positivity rate of 10.6% and 1,233 COVID-19 related deaths.

Officials reported a total of 707,183 tests have been conducted in Iowa and 54,268 Iowans have recovered since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 284 Iowans being hospitalized with the virus, with 36 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.