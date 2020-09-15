Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 75,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 510 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. on Monday and 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officials reported a total of 75,277 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with a positivity rate of 10.6% and 1,233 COVID-19 related deaths.

Officials reported a total of 707,183 tests have been conducted in Iowa and 54,268 Iowans have recovered since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 284 Iowans being hospitalized with the virus, with 36 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU.

