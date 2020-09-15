Local Prize Package Giveaway

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Virdi Dental is celebrating their first birthday---marking one year in business. Dr. Manisha Virdi, Dentist & business owner, came on PSL to talk about the challenges of opening a practice since the pandemic hit soon after. That’s why she decided to celebrate her anniversary and honor other small businesses that are facing the same struggles in this local prize basket giveaway which contains over $1100.00 in value! Dr. Virdi highlights many of the beautiful products and gift cards within and how to win it. Additional information is in the embedded Facebook post below.

Virdi Dental / 850 36th Avenue / Moline, Illinois / P. 309.764.7631 / Email: office@virdidental.com

🎉It's our first birthday! 🎉 Our #VirdiDental team is celebrating with a HUGE #giveaway. We've partnered with Quad City... Posted by Virdi Dental on Friday, September 11, 2020

