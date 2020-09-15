Advertisement

Local Prize Package Giveaway

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Virdi Dental is celebrating their first birthday---marking one year in business. Dr. Manisha Virdi, Dentist & business owner, came on PSL to talk about the challenges of opening a practice since the pandemic hit soon after. That’s why she decided to celebrate her anniversary and honor other small businesses that are facing the same struggles in this local prize basket giveaway which contains over $1100.00 in value! Dr. Virdi highlights many of the beautiful products and gift cards within and how to win it. Additional information is in the embedded Facebook post below.

Virdi Dental / 850 36th Avenue / Moline, Illinois / P. 309.764.7631 / Email: office@virdidental.com

🎉It's our first birthday! 🎉 Our #VirdiDental team is celebrating with a HUGE #giveaway. We've partnered with Quad City...

Posted by Virdi Dental on Friday, September 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Fall 2020 Home Decor Trends

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
We all love fall decor and “nesting” during autumn as things get chillier and homes get “cozier”. This Moline business has both fall fashion and decor that you'll love for your closet and home.

Crime

Man charged with shooting at vehicle near Davenport park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Gray
He already is facing charges in two other shooting cases, court records show.

News

Davenport police searching for suspects following shots fired call

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say no one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Paula Sands Live

How To Care For Mums

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
We can't stay mum about mums! This is a feature on how to care for the ubiquitous, richly-colored blooms that symbolizes the fall season----chrysanthemums!

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

At Home Learning Support

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
At-home, virtual learning presents challenges for most families. The Davenport Public Library offers practical support that can be accessed at the libraries or online.

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Meet "Cathy", a four-month-old black & white kitten among 80 to 100 cats looking for forever homes at Animal Aid Humane Society in Moline. Learn more about the animals and the shelter.

News

Burlington man arrested on multiple charges following two shots fired incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Burlington Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Eric Coleman Jr.

Science

On pace for busiest hurricane season on record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Meteorologist Kevin Phelps explains what we do when we run out of names on our hurricane list.

Iowa News

Iowa State cancels spring break among other spring 2021 schedule changes amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa State University announced it will be canceling spring break during the spring 2021 semester.

KWQC

Air quality slightly improved today.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.