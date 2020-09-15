Advertisement

Man charged with shooting at vehicle near Davenport park

Juras already facing charges in two other shooting incidents
Gabriel Jackson Juras, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sept. 14 on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Gabriel Jackson Juras, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sept. 14 on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting trial in two shooting cases is facing new charges after Davenport police say he shot at a vehicle several times near Vanderveer Park in late April.

Gabriel Juras, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

At 8:40 a.m. April 29, Davenport officers were dispatched to the area of Vanderveer Park for a report of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man said he was driving when someone in a silver-colored car shot at him.

Juras was identified as the driver of the silver vehicle. According to the affidavit, he intentionally fired a handgun at the man as he was driving on 35th and Harrison Streets.

Juras fired at least three more times in the area of West Central Park Avenue and Ripley Street, according to the affidavit.

The man’s vehicle was struck at least twice, damaging the front passenger door, rear passenger window, and rear hatch window, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was issued for Juras Sept. 7, court records show.

Bond was set Monday at $10,000 cash or surety. He will be arraigned Oct. 8.

Juras was arrested in May on a number of felony charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in two separate cases.

According to arrest affidavits filed in those cases:

Davenport officers responded at 11:39 p.m. April 29 to 53rd and Sheridan streets for a report of gunfire.

Juras followed a vehicle and got out on foot in the 5200 block of Sheridan Street. He then aimed and fired at the vehicle.

At 7:52 p.m. May 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of West 64th Street for a report of a person at the door with a firearm.

A man at the home said two people pulled in front of the house in a gray-colored vehicle. The man said he knew the two and identified them by name.

The man said Juras pointed a firearm at him from the driver’s side window of the vehicle before he and a second male came to the door and began knocking on it with a firearm and taunted the occupants of the home to come outside.

Officers who responded to the area saw the gray vehicle driving southbound on Welcome Way and pulled it over.

Juras, who was in the driver’s seat, and the passenger, who had a loaded .22-caliber Walther P22 Pistol in his waistband, were detained by officers.

The next day, a family member of Juras contacted police and reported that a firearm had been stolen from her on May 10.

The firearm was the same firearm discovered in the passenger’s possession, according to the affidavits.

Court records show he posted $26,000 through a bail bond company and was released from jail in July. He has a pretrial conference Sept. 25.

Scott County prosecutors have since filed a motion to revoke his pretrial release in the two cases. On Monday, a judge issued two $20,000 cash-only bench warrants, according to the court records.

He remained behind bars Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport police searching for suspects following shots fired call

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say no one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported.

News

Burlington man arrested on multiple charges following two shots fired incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Burlington Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Eric Coleman Jr.

Science

On pace for busiest hurricane season on record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Meteorologist Kevin Phelps explains what we do when we run out of names on our hurricane list.

Iowa News

Iowa State cancels spring break among other spring 2021 schedule changes amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa State University announced it will be canceling spring break during the spring 2021 semester.

Latest News

KWQC

Air quality slightly improved today.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.

KWQC

Fall like finish to the week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Shot of fall like air arrives by Thursday.

News

American Legion awards Davenport police officer, firefighter of the year awards

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The Legion also gifted each dept. with $250 checks

News

Galesburg, Illinois State Police still investigating death of Tyler Smith two years later

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Overdue PV book

Updated: 17 hours ago
A man returns a book from his elementary school library that was checked out in 1977.

News

Man arrested on multiple charges following pursuit in Muscatine County

Updated: 17 hours ago
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Keshawn Hill, of Chicago, Illinois. Officials say on Sunday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for going 20+ mph over the speed limit near Taylor.