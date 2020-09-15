Man charged with shooting at vehicle near Davenport park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting trial in two shooting cases is facing new charges after Davenport police say he shot at a vehicle several times near Vanderveer Park in late April.

Gabriel Juras, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

At 8:40 a.m. April 29, Davenport officers were dispatched to the area of Vanderveer Park for a report of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man said he was driving when someone in a silver-colored car shot at him.

Juras was identified as the driver of the silver vehicle. According to the affidavit, he intentionally fired a handgun at the man as he was driving on 35th and Harrison Streets.

Juras fired at least three more times in the area of West Central Park Avenue and Ripley Street, according to the affidavit.

The man’s vehicle was struck at least twice, damaging the front passenger door, rear passenger window, and rear hatch window, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was issued for Juras Sept. 7, court records show.

Bond was set Monday at $10,000 cash or surety. He will be arraigned Oct. 8.

Juras was arrested in May on a number of felony charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in two separate cases.

According to arrest affidavits filed in those cases:

Davenport officers responded at 11:39 p.m. April 29 to 53rd and Sheridan streets for a report of gunfire.

Juras followed a vehicle and got out on foot in the 5200 block of Sheridan Street. He then aimed and fired at the vehicle.

At 7:52 p.m. May 10, officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of West 64th Street for a report of a person at the door with a firearm.

A man at the home said two people pulled in front of the house in a gray-colored vehicle. The man said he knew the two and identified them by name.

The man said Juras pointed a firearm at him from the driver’s side window of the vehicle before he and a second male came to the door and began knocking on it with a firearm and taunted the occupants of the home to come outside.

Officers who responded to the area saw the gray vehicle driving southbound on Welcome Way and pulled it over.

Juras, who was in the driver’s seat, and the passenger, who had a loaded .22-caliber Walther P22 Pistol in his waistband, were detained by officers.

The next day, a family member of Juras contacted police and reported that a firearm had been stolen from her on May 10.

The firearm was the same firearm discovered in the passenger’s possession, according to the affidavits.

Court records show he posted $26,000 through a bail bond company and was released from jail in July. He has a pretrial conference Sept. 25.

Scott County prosecutors have since filed a motion to revoke his pretrial release in the two cases. On Monday, a judge issued two $20,000 cash-only bench warrants, according to the court records.

He remained behind bars Tuesday morning.

