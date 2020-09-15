Moline-Coal Valley school board president running for mayor of Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The school board president of the Moline-Coal Valley School District says she is running for mayor of Moline.

Sangeetha Rayapatihas been the school board president for the past two years. She is also a music professor at Augustana College.

Rayapatihas told TV6 why she was inspired to run for mayor.

“I want to get the city back on track in terms of how it runs, how we govern, how we connect with our citizens,” Rayapatihas said. “We really need effective leadership that uses a different style than what we have been seeing.”

