Advertisement

Moline-Coal Valley school board president running for mayor of Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The school board president of the Moline-Coal Valley School District says she is running for mayor of Moline.

Sangeetha Rayapatihas been the school board president for the past two years. She is also a music professor at Augustana College.

Rayapatihas told TV6 why she was inspired to run for mayor.

“I want to get the city back on track in terms of how it runs, how we govern, how we connect with our citizens,” Rayapatihas said. “We really need effective leadership that uses a different style than what we have been seeing.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island City Council to revisit bar hours in The District

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Moline-Coal Valley school board president running for mayor of Moline

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

American Legion awards Davenport police officer, firefighter of the year awards

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Davenport police searching for suspects following shots fired incident

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Man charged with shooting at vehicle near Davenport park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
He already is facing charges in two other shooting cases, court records show.

News

Davenport police searching for suspects following shots fired incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say no one is in custody at this time and no injuries have been reported.

News

Burlington man arrested on multiple charges following two shots fired incidents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Burlington Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Eric Coleman Jr.

Science

On pace for busiest hurricane season on record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Meteorologist Kevin Phelps explains what we do when we run out of names on our hurricane list.

Iowa News

Iowa State cancels spring break among other spring 2021 schedule changes amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
Iowa State University announced it will be canceling spring break during the spring 2021 semester.

KWQC

Air quality slightly improved today.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Smoky conditions from western wildfires this week in the QCA.