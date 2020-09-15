Advertisement

Moline police arrest two after chase that started in Bettendorf and ended in Moline

Police pursuit ends near the former Garfield school in Moline.
Police pursuit ends near the former Garfield school in Moline.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Two men are in custody after a bi-state police chase that started in Bettendorf and ended in Moline.

According to a media release, Bettendorf officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. to the QC Mart, 2620 Central Ave., for a report of an assault involving a gun, robbery, and theft of a vehicle.

Police said in the release two men, both of whom are in their early 20s, took off in a red two-door Chevy pickup truck with Illinois license plates.

Officers said they spotted the stolen truck in traffic at 14th and Grant streets and attempted to make a traffic stop. According to the release, the truck failed to stop and fled over the I-74 bridge, coming into contact with a bystander vehicle and causing damage.

Bettendorf police continued to chase the truck into Moline until Moline officers could take over, while the truck came into contact with a second bystander vehicle and caused damage, according to the release.

Police say the truck came to a stop and the suspects ran. They were taken into custody a short time later in the area of 16th Street and 25th Avenue in Moline, according to the release.

Bettendorf police said they are continuing to investigate, in conjunction with the Moline Police Department. Charges are pending in both jurisdictions against both suspects. Their names were not released Tuesday night.

A police K9 was brought in to help search for a gun thought to be dropped during the pursuit, but no gun was found, according to police.

