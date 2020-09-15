On pace for busiest hurricane season on record

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2005 was the busiest hurricane season on record with 28 total named storms. As of writing this article we are at 20 named storms and it’s only mid September. We just passed the peak of hurricane season last week and it lasts until November 30th, so we really have half the season left. There is only one name left, Wilfred, on our list of names this year. Once we exhaust this list we will then start using the greek alphabet. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and so on. Again, the only time we’ve ever done this is 2005 when we made it to tropical storm Zeta.

